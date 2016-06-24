Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF Yasmany Tomas batted second for the first time this season and the third time in his career, and he went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts. Manager Chip Hale said he moved Tomas up to the second spot because of his success against the Rockies and to break up the strikeout-prone portion of his lineup. Tomas entered the game hitting .368 (23-for-69) with 20 RBIs in 20 games against the Rockies, including 12-for-25 (.480) this season with four doubles and five RBIs. At Coors Field, Tomas was 14-for-29 (.483) with three doubles, five RBIs and a 1.086 OPS in seven games. Hale said by moving Phil Gosselin into the sixth spot, the lineup does not have three hitters prone to striking out batting in succession.

1B Paul Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with a run and one RBI. He has hit safely in 15 of his past 16 games, going 26-for-64 (.406) in that stretch. Goldschmidt has reached base safely in a club-record 45 consecutive games against the Rockies, which is tied for the second-longest such streak vs. Colorado. Mike Piazza reached base in 48 straight games against Colorado from July 1995 to September 1999, and Al Martin reached base in 45 consecutive games against the Rockies from June 1993 to August 1997.

UT Chris Herrmann is in line for more at-bats. After going 1-for-1 on Thursday, he is hitting .348 (8-for-23) with one double, one homer and four RBIs in his past nine games. Since May 1, he is hitting .341 (28-for-82) with two doubles, three triples, four homers, 18 RBIs and a .989 OPS. Manager Chip Hale said, "Chris is earning more at-bats with his play; there's no doubt about it. The great thing about 'Herm' is I can put him in the outfield, I can put him at first base. Times are coming that he's going to get those chances, but also (he will) catch a little bit more, too. Especially up here (in Denver), I'd like to split (the four-game series) two and two (between Hermann and Welington Castillo). It's always tough on the body when you come up here." Herrmann entered the game in the eighth and lined a single off the glove of Carlos Estevez, the second of three singles during Arizona's game-winning rally in the ninth.

RHP Zack Greinke worked 5 2/3 innings and left after throwing 109 pitches Thursday at Colorado. He yielded three runs on seven hits. It was the second-shortest outing of the season for Greinke, who pitched four innings against the Rockies in his Arizona debut April 4. Greinke also singled, drew a walk, scored twice and stole second on a head-first slide. "I don't ever want to slide head-first," Greinke said. "But for some reason, when I was running, I didn't have good balance. I almost felt like (I was) leaning forward, so it would've been tough to switch my momentum into a feet-first slide."