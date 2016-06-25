Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Socrates Brito (fractured right big toe) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. He fouled a ball off his toe on his final at-bat in the eighth Thursday and said he realized he was seriously injured when he went to the outfield. “As soon as I got hit, that was painful,” Brito said. “I went to the outfield, I can’t like stay on my feet.” Brito had been promoted earlier in the week because he can play center field. Asked how frustrating it was to return to the majors only to get injured, Brito said, “It’s part of the game. There’s nothing you can do. If it’s going to be you, it’s you.”

1B Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with three walks, two intentional. He has hit safely in 16 of his past 17 games, going 28-for-67. Goldschmidt has has reached base safely in 46 consecutive games against the Rockies, second only to Mike Piazza, whose on-base streak against them was 48.

SS Nick Ahmed was not in the lineup for the second straight day because of what manager Chip Hale termed “hip issues.” Said Hale: “It’s not that he can’t play. We’re trying to give him a couple days off to rest it and calm it down. He’ll probably be back in there tomorrow. We’re going to be very careful about not overplaying him. That’s why you’re seeing Jean (Segura) back at short a little bit.” Ahmed entered the game in the eighth and went 0-for-1.

OF-IF Brandon Drury pinch hit and flied out in the sixth after being recalled from Triple-A Reno, where he had played in three games after being optioned there Sunday. He was sent down in favor of Socrates Brito because Brito can play center field. Drury was recalled when Brito (fractured right big toe) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, and that leaves back-up catcher Chris Herrmann to also assume the role of back-up center fielder to Michael Bourn. “Brandon will have a chance to play some second, some third base and obviously corner outfield,” manager Chip Hale said. “We need to get him at-bats. We’ll try to get him in there tomorrow against (Rockies starter Jorge) De La Rosa.”

2B Phil Gosselin made his 70th career start and batted fourth for the first time. He went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts. Manager Chip Hale said against a left-handed starter, the intent is to put a contact hitter -- rather than one prone to striking out -- behind Paul Goldschmidt. “We’ve been mixing and matching,” Hale said. “We had (Yasmany) Tomas in the two hole yesterday, and now he’s in the eight hole today. We’re trying to find some consistency. We’ve had a strikeout issue of late, so we’re trying to put (contact) guys in between (strikeout-prone) guys,”