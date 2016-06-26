Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley was optioned to Triple-A Reno where he will start. Godley is 1-0 with a 4.35 ERA in five games, one start, for the Diamondbacks. He's 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in three starts for Reno.

RHP Silvino Bracho was recalled from Triple-A Reno after the Diamondbacks used their entire eight-man bullpen Friday night. Bracho began his fourth stint this season with the Diamondbacks by pitching a scoreless seventh and is 0-1 with 15 saves and a 3.12 ERA in 25 games for Reno. He's 0-0 with a 6.43 ERA in seven games for Arizona.

RHP Shelby Miller allowed seven runs on a season-high 11 hits with one walk and a season-high tying six strikeouts in six innings. In three career starts at Coors Field, Miller is 0-1 with a 9.78 ERA (13 2/3 innings, 15 earned runs) with seven walks, 14 strikeouts and 28 hits allowed.

1B Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a walk. He has reached base in 47 consecutive games against the Rockies, one shy of the record 48-game on-base streak against them set by Mike Piazza from July 1, 1995-Sept. 13, 1999. Goldschmidt's current on-base streak against the Rockies began July 5, 2013.

3B Jake Lamb made three errors Friday, including two on one play. He wasn't in the lineup, but that was because manager Chip Hale planned to start right-handed hitting Brandon Drury, who was recalled Friday from Triple-A Reno, in place of the left-handed Lamb against left-handed starter Jorge De La Rosa. Hale said Lamb would be back in the lineup Sunday. "He's a good third baseman; he knows he is," Hale said. Lamb pinch-hit in the eighth, delivered a run-scoring single and played third base in the ninth.

