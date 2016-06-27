Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

1B Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with a triple and four RBIs, extending his on-base streak against the Rockies to a record-tying 48 consecutive games. Mike Piazza also reached base in 48 consecutive games against Colorado from July 1, 1995-Sept. 13, 1999. Goldschmidt’s streak started July 5, 2013. The Diamondbacks and Rockies next play Sept. 2 at Coors Field. Afer the game, Goldschmidt told reporters, “I had no clue whatsoever there was anything like that or that you guys even tracked that. So I have no idea.” When told he had tied Mike Piazza for the longest on-base streak against the Rockies, Goldschmidt jokingly said, “Oh good, send me a trophy. I don’t care guys. I mean, 48 -- that’s like three years ago. Who cares?”

LHP Patrick Corbin allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings on seven hits and five walks with one strikeout. He allowed two homers, a solo shot to Charlie Blackmon in the third and a grand slam in the fifth to Carlos Gonzalez, the final batter Corbin faced. The five walks tied his career-high. Corbin also issued five walks two other times and last did it April 27 this season against St. Louis. This was his sixth career game recording one or fewer strikeouts. The last was April 12 this season at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

INF/OF Chris Owings (left foot plantar faciitis) is recovering slower than expected. Manager Chip Hale said, “It’s not where we thought he’d be because we had to take a step back because after taking ground balls, he had some soreness. We thought maybe when we got off the road (Monday), he’d be available, but it’s not going to be that way. We’re going to have to have him go out and play some games.” The Diamondbacks begin a 10-day, nine-game game homestand Monday, and Hale said he was hopeful Owings might return before it ends.

SS Nick Ahmed was not in the lineup but pinch hit in the seventh and stayed in the game. Manager Chip Hale said Ahmed’s wife is close to giving birth and that Ahmed had a flight home during the game should she go into labor. Rather than start Ahmed and pull him from the game, Hale said he decided to let regular second baseman Jean Segura play shortstop and use Ahmed, if need be, near the end of the game. “We’re not sure he’s going to make it to the game or through the game,” Hale said before game. Right hip soreness caused Ahmed to miss two starts before he returned to the lineup Saturday. Ahmed said his hip is better, adding that it didn’t bother him in the field or running but gave him some problems while hitting,