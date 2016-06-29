Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Robbie Ray, removed from Monday's start with a blood blister on his left middle finger, is expected to make his next scheduled start Sunday.

LHP Robbie Ray, removed from Monday's start with a blood blister on his left middle finger, is expected to make his next scheduled start Sunday. He will benefit from an extra day's rest because the team is off Thursday. Ray said the blister popped up on the last pitch he threw, an 87 mph changeup that Phillies CF Odubel Herrera bunted foul.

LHP Anthony Banda, who began the season at Double-A Mobile before being promoted to Triple-A Reno, will be the Diamondbacks' representative in the Futures Game on June 10 in San Diego. Banda is 6-3 with a 2.26 ERA in 14 starts, going 6-2 with a 2.12 ERA in 12 starts at Mobile. Banda was among the pitchers that Arizona special assistant and Hall of Famer Randy Johnson spoke with during a trip to Mobile last month. Banda was acquired in the 2014 trade deadline deal that sent OF Gerardo Parra to Milwaukee.

RHP Zack Greinke left his Tuesday start after two innings due to left oblique tightness. There is a chance he could land on the DL.

RHP Brad Ziegler gave up two runs on three hits and two walks in the ninth inning, failing to convert a save for the second time in three appearances after running off a streak of 43 straight, a franchise record. "When you pitch to contact a lot, occasionally that is going to happen," said Ziegler, who gave up two singles to right field that were just out of 2B Jean Segura's reach. "It sucks that it happens several times in one game. They got enough of the barrel on it do just enough damage." Ziegler walked Phillies 1B Ryan Howard on a 3-2 pitch with the bases loaded to force in the deciding run.