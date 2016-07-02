Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley is a candidate to start Tuesday, manager Chip Hale said, when the Diamondbacks need to fill the spot in the rotation vacated by RHP Zack Greinke (oblique soreness), who will miss his next start. Because of Thursday's off day, RHP Archie Bradley will pitch on regular rest Monday. Godley made five appearances in his two weeks with the D-backs after being recalled for a start on June 11, when he gave up two runs and four hits in six innings of a 5-3 victory over Miami. He next four outings were in relief, and he was optioned to Triple-A Reno on June 25. Godley is 4-6 with a 3.68 ERA in 13 appearances at Double-A Mobile and Reno. He pitched four innings Thursday and would be on regular rest Tuesday.

RHP Archie Bradley will make his next start Monday, when RHP Zack Greinke (left oblique soreness) will be skipped. Bradley will be pitching on regular rest because of an off day Thursday. Bradley had a quality start against Philadelphia on Wednesday, giving up three runs in six innings. Bradley, 3-3 with a 4.50 ERA in nine starts, has given up four earned runs in his last three starts covering 17 innings.

C Welington Castillo's two-run homer in the first inning was his first homer at Chase Field since April 24. He has four homers at home and five on the road.

C Tuffy Gosewisch was recalled from Triple-A Reno when LF Rickie Weeks Jr. was placed on the bereavement list. Gosewisch was hitting .342 with 13 doubles, nine homers and 26 RBIs for the Aces. He recently was named to the Pacific Coast League all-star team, and he leads league catchers with a 41.5 caught stealing percentage. His inclusion gives Arizona three catchers and will enable manager Chip Hale to give Chris Herrmann more outfield time. "It gives us a different dynamic of a roster," Hale said.

RHP Zack Greinke (left oblique soreness) will not make his next scheduled start Monday, Arizona manager Chip Hale said. No decision has been made on a possible stint on the disabled list for Greinke, who is 10-3 with a 3.62 ERA. RHP Zack Godley is the top candidate to start Tuesday, Hale said.

RHP Zack Greinke (left oblique soreness) told manager Chip Hale that he is feeling better, but the Diamondbacks will hold him out of his next scheduled start Monday while delaying a decision on the disabled list. Greinke (10-3) has won his last seven decisions. He was removed before the third inning of his start against Philadelphia on Tuesday, when he felt tightness in his left oblique. "He feels like he's going to be OK," Hale said. "We need to keep looking at him, looking at the test results and how he's feeling."

LF Rickie Weeks Jr. will miss the first two games of the San Francisco series after being placed on the bereavement list Thursday. C Tuffy Gosewisch was recalled to replace Weeks, who is expected to return in time for Sunday's game. Weeks is hitting .245 with four homers and 10 RBIs. Weeks has seven pinch hits, tied for fourth in the majors and three behind teammate INF Phil Gosselin, who is tied for the major league lead.