Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C Welington Castillo hit his second homer in as many nights, a three-run game-winner in the last of the eighth inning for a 6-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants. He has four homers against the Giants this season. He had seven homers in his first 21 games before going 28 games without one, connecting again June 17. Asked if his homers come in bunches, he said, "That what it looks like," drawing chuckles. "I've been feeling good lately," he continued. "I know I went through a tough moment. I don't worry about my hitting. I know I can hit a little bit. Just time, and it's going to come." He has 10 homers this season.

SS Nick Ahmed was placed on paternity leave after his wife delivered their first child, Jackson James, on Saturday night. Ahmed is expected to return Monday, manager Chip Hale said. Ahmed is slashing .230/.275/.324 with four homers and 19 RBIs. Ahmed has "saved" eight runs more than an average player at his position, according to baseball-reference.com, which ranks second in the NL and third in the majors.

Arizona 3B Jake Lamb is attempting to become the fourth player (five occurrences) in franchise history to have 20 doubles and 20 homers before the All-Star break. Lamb had 18 of each entering Saturday's game. Paul Goldschmidt (twice), Matt Williams and Jay Bell have done it.

RHP Zack Greinke (left oblique muscle soreness) spoke to team physician Dr. Gary Waslewski on Friday and was scheduled to have an MRI on Saturday, manager Chip Hale said. "I think they wanted to do an MRI to see if there is a strain of any kind," Hale said. Greinke has been ruled out of his next scheduled start, but the Diamondbacks have not made a decision on the disabled list in case he can take his turn at San Francisco next weekend, the final series before the All-Star break. Greinke (10-3, 3.62 ERA) is a top candidate for the All-Star but is unlikely to be able to pitch.

LF Rickie Weeks is expected to be activated from the bereavement leave in time for Sunday's game, when the Diamondbacks must make another move to create a roster spot. They are likely to send down a pitcher, inasmuch as they have 14.

RHP Enrique Burgos was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Saturday to fill the roster spot vacated when SS Nick Ahmed was placed on the paternity list. Burgos is 3-0 with one save and a 1.98 ERA in 24 appearances for the Aces around two previous stints for the Diamondbacks this season. Burgos is 0-0 with an 8.10 ERA in seven outings with the parent team this season. His inclusion gave Arizona 14 pitchers.