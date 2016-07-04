Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Hudson pitched a scoreless inning in what might be his last appearance in several days. He is to be placed on the bereavement list Tuesday in order to attend service for his grandfather, the Diamondbacks said. Hudson, the team's primary setup man, is 1-1 with a 3.69 ERA in 35 appearances. A player on the bereavement list must miss a minimum of three games and a maximum of seven games.

C Tuffy Gosewisch was 2-for-4 with two singles in his first start of the season after being recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday. C Welington Castillo had homers in his previous two games, but he could benefit from a break, manager Chip Hale said. "It's hard to catch three days in a row in this league, and he's been taking a beating on foul tips," Hale said of Castillo. Gosewisch was hitting .342 with nine homers at Reno. "He deserves a chance to show us what he's got," Hale said.

LF Chris Herrmann (hamstring) was a late scratch Sunday.

C/OF Chris Herrmann was a late scratch from the starting lineup Sunday due to a slight hamstring injury, although he was used as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. He struck out. Herrmann, who was to start in left field, is hitting .293/.358/.511 with six homers and 27 RBIs in 133 at-bats. "We have to be very careful, because the last thing we want to do right how is lose another guy to the DL," manager Chip Hale said. "Right now, it's just a day-to-day deal." Herrmann's athleticism is such that he is the team's backup center fielder with OF Socrates Brito (toe) on the disabled list.

SS Nick Ahmed is expected to return from paternity leave on Monday, two days after his wife delivered their first child.

RF David Peralta (wrist) hit off a tee and against soft tosses the past two days, and he expects to graduate to hitting in the indoor batting cages Monday. "It feels really good today," Peralta said Sunday. Peralta is targeting a July 15 return, the D-backs' first game after the All-Star break. "For sure," he said. "That's our goal." Peralta, the starting right fielder, has played only 41 games this season. He played the first 33 before feeling wrist soreness, missed four weeks, then played another week before being shut down again June 15. He is hitting .259/.308/.442 with four triples, four homers and 15 RBIs in 147 at-bats.

LHP Andrew Chafin made his ninth consecutive hitless appearance Sunday, when he gave up a walk in two-thirds of an inning of relief. He tied the franchise record that is held by RHP Brad Ziegler, LHP Joe Paterson, RHP David Hernandez and LHP Mike Myers. Ziegler did it last April 18-25.

RHP Zack Greinke was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday after an MRI exam Saturday revealed a left oblique strain.

LF Rickie Weeks walked as a pinch hitter after being reinstated from the bereavement list on Sunday. He filled the roster spot that opened when RHP Zack Greinke was placed on the disabled list.