Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Archie Bradley's recent progress was reversed as he was victimized by a big inning Monday, allowing three runs in the sixth to take the loss for the fourth time in his past five decisions. "His fastball had real good life, good velocity," said Arizona manager Chip Hale. "His breaking ball he used really well. He just has to be consistent. He has to become a winning pitcher." Bradley allowed five runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. Bradley had given up only four earned runs over his prior three starts.

LHP Daniel Hudson was scored upon for the fourth time in his last six outings, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk while recording only one out in the eighth inning. Hudson's ERA, which was 1.55 before this rough patch, rose more than three-quarters of a point point to 4.50 from 3.69.

1B Paul Goldschmidt has reached base in 18 of his last 19 games against San Diego at Chase Field, a streak extended with his first-inning double off RHP Luis Perdomo. Goldschmidt, however, was held in check the rest of the night, finishing 1-for-5 and ending the game when he struck out looking on three pitches.

2B Jean Segura went 3-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to eight games, including a single on RHP Luis Perdomo's first pitch of the game. Segura is hitting .363 in his last 23 games with six doubles and seven RBIs.

SS Nick Ahmed came off the paternity list Monday, and he got the start against the Padres. He went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly.

OF Peter O'Brien was optioned to Triple-A Reno when SS Nick Ahmed came off the paternity list Monday. O'Brien hit four home runs but had a .123/.167/.500 batting line and was held out of the starting lineup the past four days.

3B Jake Lamb beat the San Diego Padres usual defensive overshift with a line drive that sailed just over the glove of 3B Yangervis Solarte, who was standing in shallow right field. Lamb ended up with an RBI triple, his sixth of the season and his only hit in four at-bats Monday.