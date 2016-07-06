Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley kept the game just close enough for the Diamondbacks to take a lead before he departed. Godley, who was recalled from Triple-A Reno before the game to make his second start of the season, allowed four runs on eight hits over five innings and struck out two. He also walked three, including Padres starter Christian Friedrich to start the Padres' two-run third inning. "There were a lot of mis-hit balls off him," said Arizona manager Chip Hale. "His ball moves a lot. If he can get that with the location down in the zone a little more, he's going to be something." Godley was sent back to Reno after the game.

LHP Zac Curtis was recalled from Double-A Mobile after the game, giving the Diamondbacks' well-used bullpen an extra arm between rotation spots that had belonged to RHP Zack Greinke before he landed on the 15-day disabled list.

RHP Daniel Hudson was placed on the bereavement list. He allowed three runs on three hits in one-third of an inning Tuesday, raising his ERA in his past six outings to 33.00.

INF Matt Reynolds was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday when the Mets activated INF Jose Reyes. Reynolds hit .233/.267/.419 with one homer and six RBIs in 27 games with New York this year.

2B Jean Segura had three more hits including a triple and scored three runs Tuesday. Segura has hit safely in 21 of his past 24 games and is hitting .384 (38 for 99) during that stretch with six doubles, the triple and eight RBIs. Segura also leads the Diamondbacks with 51 runs scored.

3B Jake Lamb defied San Diego's defensive shift for the second straight game. Lamb came off the bench in the eighth inning and lined a triple into the right field corner, his NL-leading seventh. San Diego apparently had adjusted its shift slightly, moving second baseman Ryan Schimpf, positioned in shallow right field, an extra couple of steps toward the right-field line. But Lamb's drive was two feet inside Schimpf and, just as with his triple over the shift Monday, the ball rolled into the right-field corner as he sped into third. "Good day, bad day, it doesn't matter," Lamb said. "I try and keep the same focus."

LF Rickie Weeks Jr. took advantage of his familiarity with Padres starter Christian Freidrich to hit his fifth homer of the season. "When you face a guy a couple times here and there, you kind of know what he wants to do against you and what his game plan is. So you come up with your game plan and see what happens." Weeks said his plan was simple, to wait for a pitch over the plate. Friedrich's first offering fit the bill. "I just wanted to get something in the zone," Weeks said. "Obviously I got that and did some damage."