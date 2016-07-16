Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley will be recalled from Triple-A Reno to take RHP Shelby Miller's spot in the rotation for Tuesday's start against Toronto.

RHP Shelby Miller, who was optioned to Triple-A Reno after going 2-9 with a 7.14 ERA in 14 starts, understood the demotion. "I'm surprised I stayed up here this long," Miller said candidly. Miller has not been in the minors since September, 2012, when he was recalled by St. Louis after spending most of the season at Triple-A Memphis. He attributed his slow start to several things. "Early on, maybe it was trying to mess with my mechanics a little too much and everything got out of whack," Miller said. "Everything didn't really sync up. Now it's more so maybe not making my pitches when I can. It's going down, figuring out how to make my pitches in certain situations. Figure out ways to get wins."

OF/SS Chris Owings (plantar fasciitis) is to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno in the near future, manager Chip Hale said. Owings was 1-for-6 with a stolen base in two games in the rookie Arizona League during the All-Star break, one as a DH and the other in center field. "Felt good playing defense," Owings said. "Had to break on a couple of balls yesterday. That was probably what I was most worried about. Felt good running the bases. The arm's in shape, the swing's in shape. It's really just those little movements of when I heard it last time." He expects to start taking ground balls next week. The D-backs broke up the rehab assignments of Owings and OF David Peralta, who will go to AA Mobile, in order to ensure both enough playing time. The D-backs expect Owings to play seven-10 rehab games.

LHP Edwin Escobar was recalled on Friday to fill the roster spot of RHP Shelby Miller, who was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Escobar, who was 0-2 with a 14.14 ERA in two previous starts with the Diamondbacks this season, is to be used in relief, manager Chip Hale said. Escobar was 5-2 with a 5.56 ERA in 11 appearances at Reno, all starts.

OF David Peralta is set to begin a rehab assignment for Double-A Mobile in the next day or two, manager Chip Hale said. Peralta has been out since June 15 with wrist and lower back issues after previously missing a month because of wrist soreness. "It feels really good -- running, my timing, I had good at-bats," Peralta said. "I'm ready to go." Peralta played two games in the rookie Arizona League during the All-Star break, going 2-for-5 with a stolen base. He is slashing .259/.308/.442 with four triples, four homers and 15 RBIs in 41 games, and the D-backs lineup has been shortened without him. Peralta will go to Mobile instead of Reno, the D-backs said, in order to give both him and OF/SS Chris Owings enough reps in the outfield. The D-backs expect Peralta to play seven-to-10 rehab games.

RHP Zack Greinke (oblique) played catch at 60 feet Thursday, the first time he has thrown since suffering a left oblique muscle strain on June 28. "He felt good," manager Chip Hale said, "so that kind of starts our little clock. We'll see what the schedule starts looking like." Greinke was to play catch again Friday, but the D-backs understand the return will take some time. Greinke will play catch at incremental distances up to 120 build up his arm strength before throwing bullpen sessions and facing hitters. Hale said Greinke might not need a rehab assignment and may be able to get throwing live batting practice or a simulated game.