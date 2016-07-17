Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Hudson, who had four saves in 2015, is a candidate to join RHP Tyler Clippard as a closer once he regains his form, manager Chip Hale said. "There are a few mechanical things that Mike (pitching coach Butcher) saw in San Francisco that they are going to work on," Hale said. "Once he gets back going, that is a nice combination, he and Clippard. We feel like once he gets going, probably could slip into that role better." Hudson, 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA, had a 1.55 ERA before giving up 13 earned runs in his last four innings.

1B Paul Goldschmidt was tied with Miami OF Giancarlo Stanton for the NL lead with 88 homers (since 2013) at the start of the season, but he reiterated his long-standing position that he has little desire to participate in the home run derby during All-Star week. "I've kind of said I probably wouldn't want to do the home run derby just to take another day to relax," said Goldschmidt, who was not asked to appear this season. "Seeing those guys take a lot of swings, is definitely a lot." Stanton won the derby with 61 homers in three rounds.

C/OF Chris Herrmann (hamstring) struck out as a pinch-hitter in the 10th inning a few hours after undergoing an MRI after feeling a hamstring pull on a throw from left field Friday night. Herrmann's hamstring was tender the week before the All-Star Game, and the D-backs used him only as a pinch-hitter in the final pre-break series in San Francisco on July 10-12. The injury Friday was to a different area. "It is still the hamstring, but it is higher up in the hamstring, and it happened on a throw," manager Chip Hale said. Herrmann has been the backup center fielder to CF Michael Bourn while INF/OF Chris Owings (plantar fasciitis) and OF Socrates Brito (broken toe) are on the disabled list. Herrmann is slashing .290/.350/.503 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 144 at-bats.

LF Brandon Drury made his first hit with the bases-loaded this season count, when he singled through a five-man infield to drive in the winning run in the 12th inning of a 2-1 victory over the Dodgers on Friday. It was his fifth plate appearance with the bases loaded. "The first time you are in that situation with the bases loaded, you sometimes can let it catch up to you," Drury said. "I've come up a lot in that situation and haven't come through, rolled over or whatever. Learning how to slow it down a little bit is huge. I was a still anxious, for sure, but I think I was able to control it a little better that I have in the past." Drury has nine homers and 23 RBIs in 254 at-bats this season.

3B Jake Lamb became the fourth player in franchise history with at least 20 doubles, 20 homers and eight triples when he opened the 12th inning with a triple into the right-field corner and later scored on LF Brandon Drury's game-winning single Friday. CF Steve Finley (twice), OF Eric Byrnes and SS Stephen Drew also have done that. Lamb tied the game with his 21st double, a two-out opposite hit to left-center with two outs in the ninth inning against Dodgers RHP Kenley Jansen. "Jake Lamb is a heck of a ballplayer," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He got one of the best closers in baseball.