Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley gave up four runs (three earned runs) and six hits in five innings of his third start with the team this season after being recalled earlier Tuesday, his third stint with the team. Godley filled the spot of RHP Zack Greinke, who has been three turns through the rotation with a left oblique strain. The most damaging blow was a three-run homer by Toronto 1B Edwin Encarnacion that gave the Blue Jays a 3-1 lead in the third inning. "I am in the zone, but the couple of pitches I leave up they made me pay for," Godley said. "I just have to work down and keep getting ground balls. For the most part I did that. Just a couple of pitches messed me up."

CF A.J. Pollock (right elbow) has impressed the training staff with how well he is returning from April surgery, although the Diamondbacks are quick to temper their enthusiasm. "'Chip, you are going to be amazed,'" trainer Ken Crenshaw told manager Chip Hale. Pollock told Fanragsports.com he believed he could play "a good chunk" of the season but he will need what amounts to a full spring training of preparation before getting on the field, Hale said. "The doctors are making sure we are very careful," Hale said. "He'll get plenty of games."

SS/OF Chris Owings (plantar faciitis) was 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIS in his third rehab game at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. He played shortstop for the first time on his rehab assignment Tuesday after playing center field in the previous two games. "That is a step in the right direction," Arizona manager Chip Hale said, "because when he went out on the rehab he had not done any ground ball work. That was the one thing that was kind of bothering him. He got ground-ball work in Reno and felt great." Owings was 4-for-6 with a triple and two walks in his first two games at Reno. In a good-case scenario, he could return Monday or Tuesday, Hale said.

OF David Peralta (back, wrist) was moved to Triple-A Reno to continue his rehab assignment after playing two games at Double-A Mobile. Peralta was hit in the right hip in his first rehab game but was not affected. "I don't if that is good when it is your back your rehabbing, but he was fine from it," manager Chip Hale. "He came out of it OK." Peralta was 1-for-6 with an RBI double in Mobile. In a good-case scenario he could return Monday or Tuesday, Hale said.

RHP Zack Greinke (left oblique strain) played catch again Tuesday as he works toward a return to the rotation. He has missed three turns through the rotation, and the D-backs are not counting on him to return Tuesday in Milwaukee, the next time they need a fifth starter. "It's hard for to believe he can make it back by then, but he's not like everybody else," manager Chip Hale said. "You never know with a guy like him. We'll get him in a bullpen in the next 3 or 4 days, I would imagine." Greinke has not thrown off a mound since suffering his injury while warming up before the third inning of June 28 start against Philadelphia. "We'll see if he steps on it on the flat ground," Hale said. "Then we can start putting a schedule together, bullpens, and when he can get back into a game."