Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Archie Bradley overcame a rough start on Friday night, but walks hurt him. He allowed only three hits after Joey Votto's three-run shot in the first. But, Bradley walked five while throwing 105 pitches. "I think there's only one inning out of my last three starts where I went the whole inning out of the windup," Bradley said. "That's a lot of stress, a lot of high-pressure situations. It's the walks. They say if you're going to play with fire, you're eventually going to get burned. Tonight I did. Time after time, I keep putting myself in bad situations."

INF Chris Owings played two games at shortstop while on rehab with Triple-A Reno and had no issues with the plantar fasciitis in his left foot which sent him to the disabled list on June 11. He's expected to play again Friday night at Las Vegas. In four games with Reno, Owings is hitting .600 (9-for-15) with a double, triple, and four RBIs.

OF David Peralta will play for Triple-A Reno on Friday night at Las Vegas. He's currently on the disabled list with a lower back strain. In four games at Double-A Mobile, Peralta went 3-for-10 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI.

RHP Zack Greinke will throw another side session on Saturday. He threw off the mound on Wednesday for the first time since going on the disabled list with a strained left oblique. He threw long toss on Tuesday. "We'll see how he feels, whether it's another side or a simulated game, something like that," manager Chip Hale said. Greinke is 10-3 with a 3.62 ERA in 17 starts since signing a 6-year, $206.5 million deal with the Diamondbacks this past offseason.