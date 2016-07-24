Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

SS Chris Owings was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Saturday and started at shortstop. He had been on the DL with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. He hit the ball well during his rehab stint with Triple-A Reno, going 11-for-18 with a double, triple, homer and six RBIs. He was hitting .285 for the Diamondbacks at the time of the injury and went 1-for-4 with a RBI in his return.

INF Nick Ahmed was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday with a right hip impingement. Ahmed was hitting .218 with nine doubles, a triple, four homers and 20 RBIs in 90 games this season for Arizona.

LF Brandon Drury went 1-for-4 on Saturday. He's hit safely in 11 of his past 14 games. He ranks in the top five in several offensive categories among National League rookies, including sixth with nine homers.

RHP Robbie Ray recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts Saturday night, but a pair of three-run innings were his undoing in Cincinnati. Jay Bruce hit a three-run homer, accounting for all three earned runs charged to Ray, who lamented the 0-2 pitch which resulted in the Bruce homer. "I should never give up an 0-2 hit, much less a homer, to a left-hander," Ray said. "I tried to bury a slider and left it up and over the plate." Ray became the second pitcher in team history to strike out 10 or more batters in five innings and the first since Max Scherzer in 2008.