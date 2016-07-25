Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley hung around for 5 2/3 innings on Sunday despite allowing five earned runs and 10 hits over 88 pitches. He walked two and struck out two in the Diamondbacks' 9-8 win at Cincinnati. "Guy's a warrior," manager Chip Hale said. "He gave up some runs. There were a lot of ground ball hits in that one inning. The mistake was the hit batsman (to begin the three-run third). Just seems like, we walk a batter, or hit a batter, they score."

RHP Braden Shipley will be recalled from Triple-A Reno to make his major league debut on Monday at Milwaukee. "Our farm hands have come through and controlled offenses in Reno's (hitter friendly) ballpark. Shipley is one of those guys," manager Chip Hale said. "We're excited about it. He is one of our young starters. Is it exactly the timeline that we expected? No. It's time to get a look at him and give him an opportunity." Shipley, the D-backs' top pick in the 2013 draft, posted a 3.70 ERA in 19 starts with 22 walks and 77 strikeouts. He's taking Zack Greinke's turn in the rotation on Monday.

RHP Zack Greinke threw 45 pitches during a side session on Saturday. The next step will either be two simulated games or two minor league rehab starts. Manager Chip Hale targeted the series against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 1-3 for Greinke's possible return. "With Greinke, we're laying out his (next steps)," said manager Chip Hale. "Will it be a simulated game or a game in the AZL. My educated guess is he will be back the home stand against the Nationals. That would be the fastest whether he gets two sim games or two starts."

CF Michael Bourn was given a day off Sunday, partly because he needed one, but also because manager Chip Hale wanted to go with an all-right handed lineup against Reds lefty Brandon Finnegan. "Bournie ... he always says he's fine but it's my job to decide when guys need a day off," manager Chip Hale said. "I talk to guys about how they feel but in the end I decide when to give them a day off. Mentally, physically he needs a day." Bourn was hitting .309 in his previous 22 starts before grounding out in a pinch-hit at-bat on Sunday.