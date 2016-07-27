FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
July 27, 2016 / 4:10 AM / a year ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF David Peralta will continue his minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno and is expected to rejoin the Diamondbacks on Friday in Los Angeles.

INF Jake Lamb was out of the Diamondbacks' lineup on Tuesday and will be for at least the next few days as he tries to let his sore left hand heal. Manager Chip Hale said Lamb suffered the injury when Arizona hosted the Blue Jays last week. Though it's affecting his swing, Lamb will be available to pinch hit, if necessary, and hopes to be back to full strength this weekend in Los Angeles.

RHP Zack Greinke reported no issues after a 40-pitch bullpen session Tuesday. He's expected to pitch in an Arizona Rookie League game on Friday and could return to the Diamondbacks' rotation next week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
