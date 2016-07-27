Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Socrates Brito began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Tuesday, and he went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Brito was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right toe fracture on June 24.

SS Jean Segura went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to eight games. Segura is batting .353 (53-for-150) with seven doubles, a triple, three homers, 12 RBIs and 14 walks over his last 38 games.

OF David Peralta will continue his minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno this week but is expected to return to the Diamondbacks Friday, when they open a three-game series at Dodger Stadium. Peralta has not played for the Diamondbacks since June 14 due to back pain.

INF Jake Lamb was out of the Diamondbacks' lineup on Tuesday and will be for at least the next few days as he tries to let his sore left hand heal. Manager Chip Hale said Lamb suffered the injury when Arizona hosted the Blue Jays last week. Though it's affecting his swing, Lamb will be available to pinch hit, if necessary, and hopes to be back to full strength this weekend in Los Angeles.

RHP Zack Greinke is getting close to returning to the Diamondbacks. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and is expected to make a start Friday in the Arizona Rookie League. Greinke has been out since June 28 with a strained left oblique.