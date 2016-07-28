Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF Yasmany Tomas hit two homers and drove in five runs Wednesday at Milwaukee. Tomas has hits in seven of his past eight games. He is batting .302 (48-for-159) with 12 doubles, 14 home runs and 32 RBIs on the road this season, compared to .223 (37-for-166) at home. He has five multi-homer games this year.

RHP Archie Bradley worked seven innings and allowed just one run Wednesday at Milwaukee. He has gone 1-1 with a 2.50 ERA in three starts since the All-Star break.

CF A.J. Pollock could be cleared to start playing games in the next couple weeks. Pollock fractured his right elbow on a headfirst slide during an exhibition game against the Royals on April 1, and he underwent successful surgery on April 5 to repair the break. He sustained the same injury in 2010 and misse the entire season.

LHP Robbie Ray will get the start for Arizona on Thursday at Milwaukee. He is 1-4 with a 4.72 ERA in his past six starts. While he did strike out a career-best 10 batters his last time out, he allowed three unearned runs in the first inning and a three-run home run to Jay Bruce in the third as Arizona went on to lose 6-1 at Cincinnati on Saturday.

RHP Zack Greinke felt fine the day-after a 40-pitch bullpen session, and he will make a rehab start Friday with the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate. Greinke will be on a 60-pitch limit, and the team will decide afterward whether he will return to the majors or make another rehab start. He has been out since straining a left oblique muscle on June 28.