a year ago
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
July 28, 2016 / 9:36 PM / a year ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Yasmany Tomas hit two homers and drove in five runs Wednesday at Milwaukee. Tomas has hits in seven of his past eight games. He is batting .302 (48-for-159) with 12 doubles, 14 home runs and 32 RBIs on the road this season, compared to .223 (37-for-166) at home. He has five multi-homer games this year.

RHP Archie Bradley worked seven innings and allowed just one run Wednesday at Milwaukee. He has gone 1-1 with a 2.50 ERA in three starts since the All-Star break.

CF A.J. Pollock could be cleared to start playing games in the next couple weeks. Pollock fractured his right elbow on a headfirst slide during an exhibition game against the Royals on April 1, and he underwent successful surgery on April 5 to repair the break. He sustained the same injury in 2010 and misse the entire season.

LHP Robbie Ray will get the start for Arizona on Thursday at Milwaukee. He is 1-4 with a 4.72 ERA in his past six starts. While he did strike out a career-best 10 batters his last time out, he allowed three unearned runs in the first inning and a three-run home run to Jay Bruce in the third as Arizona went on to lose 6-1 at Cincinnati on Saturday.

RHP Zack Greinke felt good Wednesday, a day after throwing a 40-pitch bullpen session and will travel to Arizona where he'll start for the Diamondbacks' Arizona Rookie League squad as he works his way back from a strained left oblique. Manager Chip Hale said Greinke would be on a 60-pitch limit and that it hasn't been decided whether Greinke's next start would be with the Diamondbacks or in the minor leagues.

RHP Zack Greinke felt fine the day-after a 40-pitch bullpen session, and he will make a rehab start Friday with the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate. Greinke will be on a 60-pitch limit, and the team will decide afterward whether he will return to the majors or make another rehab start. He has been out since straining a left oblique muscle on June 28.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
