Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley worked six innings, giving up three runs and three hits with four strikeouts and a walk but did not factor into the decision in Friday's 9-7 loss to the Dodgers. It was the second quality start of the season for Godley and his fifth overall.

OF A.J. Pollock (fractured right elbow) faced live pitching for the first time in a simulated game in Arizona. Pollock has been on the 60-day disabled list since April 4. There is no timetable for his return.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa (right elbow inflammation) threw a solid side session Friday, manager Chip Hale said. De La Rosa, who has been on the 60-day disabled list since May 27, is scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday.

INF Paul Goldschmidt continued his assault on Dodgers' pitching, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Goldschmidt hit a bases-clearing double in the seventh to give the Diamondbacks a 7-3 cushion but they couldn't hold it. Goldschmidt has a career average of .331 with 24 home runs and 74 RBIs in 86 games against the Dodgers.

OF David Peralta (lower back sprain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list. Peralta, who started in RF, went 0-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the seventh. INF/OF Mike Freeman was optioned to Triple-A Reno.

RHP Zack Greinke (left oblique strain) struck out five in three innings in his first rehab start for the club's Arizona League affilate. The Diamondbacks will decide within the next few days whether Greinke will pitch another rehab assignment or return to the majors, possibly next week. "We'll talk to him and see how he feels (Saturday)," manager Chip Hale said. "Does he start again in the minor leagues somewhere and get up to 80 (pitches) or do we do it here. We'll see. We'll figure out the best thing for him and the ballclub."