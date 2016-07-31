Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Zac Curtis was optioned to Double-A Mobile on Saturday. Curtis (0-1) was the losing pitcher in Friday's game against the Dodgers.

INF/OF Michael Freeman was designated for assignment on Saturday. Freeman batted .182 in only nine at-bats.

RHP Josh Collmenter was designed for assignment on Saturday. Collmenter, who was in his sixth season with the Diamondbacks, had a 1-0 record with a 6.75 ERA out of the bullpen.

INF Jean Segura drilled the third pitch from LHP Scott Kazmir on Saturday for a home run to open the game. It was the fourth leadoff homer this season and fifth in Segura's career. Segura, who also doubled in a run, went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. He was hit in the back by a pitch by Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez in the seventh, but manager Chip Hale said Segura told him he would be back in the lineup on Sunday. Segura has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games.

RHP Braden Shipley (1-1) played a huge role in the outcome of Saturday's 4-2 win by the Diamondbacks over the Dodgers. Shipley blanked Los Angeles for six innings, allowing five hits with four strikeouts and a walk for his first major league win. It was a stark contrast from his debut on July 25 when Shipley was knocked around for six runs in 5 1/3 innings in a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. "Super excited. Can't take all of the credit. Defense played great behind me all night," said Shipley, who became the seventh Diamondbacks pitcher to toss six or more scoreless innings within his first two career starts. "Can't say enough about our defense tonight." Shipley's ability to keep his pitches down resulted in the Dodgers hitting just three fly balls against him, two of them coming off the bat of rookie shortstop Corey Seager. "Just sticking with my plan," Shipley said. "Staying down in the zone and using my sinker effectively and that's kind of what I knew I had to do coming into tonight, just to be able to work down in the zone and mix pitches and use that sinker."

INF Phil Gosselin legged out a pinch-double in the seventh inning on Saturday night to tie Matt Joyce for most hits (12) by a pinch-hitter this season. Gosselin was initially called out when he slid in the second, but the call was overturned after a review.

RHP Zack Greinke probably will have another rehab assignment in the minor leagues, manager Chip Hale said. Greinke struck out five and allowed an unearned run in three innings in a rehab start on Friday night for the club's Arizona League affiliate. Greinke threw 52 pitches (33 strikes).