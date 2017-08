CF A.J. Pollock is due to face live pitching Tuesday for the first time since undergoing right elbow surgery in early April. He has not played this season.

RHP Zack Greinke (oblique) is scheduled to throw 80 pitches in a rehab start for Triple-A Reno on Wednesday. If he recovers well, he will rejoin the D-backs' rotation for his next turn, manager Chip Hale said.