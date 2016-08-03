Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock is scheduled to take batting practice against RHP Rubby De La Rosa at the team's training complex at Salt River Fields on Tuesday, the first time Pollock will face pitching since undergoing right elbow surgery in early April. He could play rookie-level Arizona League games by Friday or Saturday, manager Chip Hale said, and will likely need two to three weeks of at-bats before being activated. "Once he gets in a game, we'll have to sit down and hammer that out with the trainers, the doctors" and the top brass, Hale said of a possible return date. "Everything is looking great. Pollock hopes to play a good chunk of the season. "I never thought I wasn't going to play this year," he said.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa (elbow) is scheduled to throw batting practice at the team's training complex at Salt River Fields on Tuesday, the first time he is to face hitters since being shut down in late May with elbow soreness. De La Rosa could follow that by throwing batting practice one more time or pitching in a rookie-level Arizona League game, manager Chip Hale said. The D-backs discussed bringing De La Rosa back as a reliever, but Hale said the righty will return as a starter. "He was so good as a starter, we feel like he can get built back up to 100 pitches and help us," Hale said. De La Rosa may need four rehab starts, according to Hale.

C/OF Chris Herrmann (hamstring) did some agility drills around cones early Monday and is scheduled to take batting practice against RHP Rubby De La Rosa at the team's training facility at Salt River Fields on Tuesday, manager Chip Hale said. He was eligible to return from the disabled list Monday.

RHP Braden Shipley will make his third major league start Friday, as the D-backs plan to stay in turn following an off day Thursday. "We just want to give everybody that extra day off," manager Chip Hale said. "The extra days they can get off are good for their arms. And Shipley's earned it, for me." Shipley pitched six scoreless innings for his first major league victory Saturday at Dodger Stadium. He got 11 ground ball outs and four strikeouts. "It's nice to be able to see him use off-speed pitches," Hale said. "When you come to the big leagues, it's nice to see those things happen."

RHP Zack Greinke (oblique) is scheduled to throw 80 pitches for Triple-A Reno at Salt Lake City on Wednesday, his second rehab start. Greinke feels no pain, manager Chip Hale said, and he was to swing a bat in pregame work Monday. Greinke could join the rotation for his next turn. "We'll see how it goes," Hale said. "It's contingent on how he feels. I would assume if he feels as good as he did after the first one, the next one would be with us." Greinke has been out since June 28.