Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock (elbow) took swings against RHP Rubby De La Rosa in a simulated-game/batting-practice session Tuesday morning, and the tentative plans are to get him into a rookie-level Arizona League game soon. "End of the week, this weekend, we'll see," Pollock said. "Obviously, when we start playing games, it is not too far before you get here (with the parent club)."

RHP Rubby De La Rosa (elbow) threw 40 pitches in a simulated-game/batting-practice session at Salt River Fields on Tuesday. He threw all his pitches and said he "felt real comfortable with location. It felt good." Manager Chip Hale said De La Rosa has put more emphasis on his changeup during his recovery. "I pitched like it was a real game," De La Rosa said. He is tentatively scheduled to throw three innings in a rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona League this weekend.

2B Jean Segura has reached base safely in nine of his past 11 plate appearances when leading off a game, with seven hits and two walks. He singled and scored in the first inning Tuesday, and he has scored a run in the first inning in six of the past seven games. Segura is the first player in franchise history to have 30 hits in each of the first four months of the season. Two others players have had four straight 30-hit months, but never to start the season. Luis Gonzalez did it in 1999, 2000 and 2001, and he set the franchise record with five 30-hit months in 2000. Aaron Hill had four straight 30-hit months in 2012.

LHP Robbie Ray struck out eight of the first 18 batters he faced before giving up two homers and four runs in the sixth inning. Ray gave yielded a three-run, tiebreaking homer to Nationals C Wilson Ramos with two outs in the sixth, and RF Chris Heisey followed with a solo homer. Opponents are hitting .351 the third time through the order against Ray this season. "I don't have a clue, but we will figure it out," Ray said of the results his third time through.

LHP Andrew Chafin (shoulder tendinitis) pitched one scoreless inning and struck out two in a rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona League on Monday. "I felt really good," he said. "I was able to get full extension that I hadn't been able to get lately. My arm hasn't felt this good since before spring training. Pretty excited about it. This is a big reset button." Chafin is expected to pitch again in the Arizona League before possibly going to another affiliate. He made 66 major league appearances last season, his first as a reliever, and 32 this year before being placed on the disabled list retroactive to July 4.