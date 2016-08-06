Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock (fractured elbow) played in a rookie Arizona League game Friday, his first rehab game since suffering his injury three days before the start of the regular season. Pollock could be activated before Sept. 1, manager Chip Hale said.

LHP Andrew Chafin (shoulder tendinitis) moved his rehab assignment to Class A Visalia on Thursday, and he threw a scoreless inning. He pitched a scoreless inning in the rookie-level Arizona League on Monday.

RHP Zack Greinke (oblique) is scheduled to start at the New York Mets on Tuesday if he recovers well from his rehab start at Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, manager Chip Hale said. Greinke has been on the disabled list since suffering his injury while warming up before the third inning of a June 28 start against Philadelphia.