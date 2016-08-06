FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 6, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CF A.J. Pollock (fractured elbow) played in a rookie Arizona League game Friday, his first rehab game since suffering his injury three days before the start of the regular season. Pollock could be activated before Sept. 1, manager Chip Hale said.

LHP Andrew Chafin (shoulder tendinitis) moved his rehab assignment to Class A Visalia on Thursday, and he threw a scoreless inning. He pitched a scoreless inning in the rookie-level Arizona League on Monday.

RHP Zack Greinke (oblique) is scheduled to start at the New York Mets on Tuesday if he recovers well from his rehab start at Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, manager Chip Hale said. Greinke has been on the disabled list since suffering his injury while warming up before the third inning of a June 28 start against Philadelphia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.