Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Yasmany Tomas had his second multiple-homer game against Milwaukee in five games against them this season with bases-empty homers in the second and fourth innings. He leads the majors with six multi-homer games, breaking a tie with Baltimore OF Mark Trumbo. "I'm working really hard to have good pitch selection," Tomas said through interpreter Ariel Prieto. Tomas 8-for-21 with four homers and 10 RBIs in five games against Milwaukee this season.

CF A.J. Pollock (fractured elbow) was 1-for-4 with a single in his first at-bat in a rookie Arizona League game Friday, his first rehab game since suffering an elbow injury three days before the start of the regular season. Asked if Pollock could return when rosters expand Sept. 1, Hale said, "I think before that is realistic." Without Pollock, an All-Star in 2015, the D-backs' center fielders are 13th in the NL in runs scored and on-base percentage and ninth in RBIs.

RHP Shelby Miller pitched a three-hit, seven-inning shutout in the first game of a doubleheader at Triple-A Reno on Thursday, with chief baseball officer Tony La Russa in attendance. Miller struck out eight, walked one and retired 12 of the last 13 he faced. "The curve ball was good," manager Chip Hale said. "So was the changeup. The fastball was jumping out of his hand." There are no immediate plans to recall Miller, Hale said. "We want to get him on a roll -- so a couple, two, three, four in a row would be good."

RHP Braden Shipley gave up two runs and four runs in six-plus innings Friday, leaving after Brewers pinch-hitter Keon Broxton led off the seventh inning with a homer. He struck out two, walked six and left five runners in scoring position. "He just showed a lot of guys," Arizona manager Chip Hale said. "To give up two runs in six innings, we'll take that every time." Shipley, who lost to Milwaukee in his major league debut July 25, has made quality starts in his last two outings. When RHP Zack Greinke is activated for his start next Tuesday, Shipley or RHP Zack Godley are the most likely to be replaced. Shipley pitched six scoreless innings for his first major league victory at the Dodgers last Saturday.

RHP Zack Greinke (oblique) is scheduled to start at the New York Mets on Tuesday if he recovers well from his rehab start at Triple-A Reno last Wednesday, manager Chip Hale said. Greinke has been on the disabled list since suffering his injury while warming up before the third inning of a June 28 start against Philadelphia. Greinke hit 95 mph during his five-inning start at Triple-A Reno while giving up five runs on nine hits, including two homers. "He threw the ball well," manager Chip Hale said. "He threw all his pitches." Most importantly, his health? He felt good today," Hale said.