Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Yasmany Tomas (stiff neck) was a late scratch from the starting lineup Tuesday. Manager Chip Hale said Tomas developed a stiff neck while watching the Olympics in his hotel room during Monday's off-day. Tomas went through batting practice and appeared to be fine until he told Hale about an hour before first pitch that he wasn't feeling well enough to play. Hale said he didn't know yet about Tomas' status for Wednesday. The injury comes at an inopportune time for Tomas, who was 8-for-23 with four homers on the Diamondbacks' six-game homestand that ended Sunday. Tomas is batting .272 with 21 homers and 48 RBIs in 96 games overall this season.

C Oscar Hernandez was recalled from Double-A Mobile on Tuesday. Hernandez takes the roster spot of C Welington Castillo, who was placed on paternity leave following the birth of his son, and will likely return to the minors once Castillo returns. This is the first promotion to the majors this season for Hernandez, who is hitting .255 with 10 homers and 31 RBIs in 61 games between Mobile and Single-A Visalia. Hernandez batted .181 with one RBI in 15 games last season for the Diamondbacks, who had never played above Single-A before the Diamondbacks made him the first overall pick in the 2014 Rule 5 draft.

OF A.J. Pollock (broken right elbow) moved his rehab to Class A Visalia on Tuesday, when he went 3-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs while serving as the designated hitter. He is 5-for-9 in three games between Visalia and the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate. Pollock was expected to miss the season after being injured in an exhibition game April 1 but will likely return to the Diamondbacks no later than Sept. 1, when rosters expand.

C Welington Castillo was placed on paternity leave Tuesday. Castillo will miss the entire three-game series against the Mets after his wife gave birth to the couple's second child, a son, on Monday night. Manager Chip Hale said Castillo will rejoin the Diamondbacks on Friday, when the club visits Fenway Park to begin a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Castillo is batting .254 with 12 homers and 45 RBIs in 80 games this season.

SS Nick Ahmed (right hip) received a second opinion on his injured hip Tuesday that confirmed the initial diagnosis of an impingement. Ahmed, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 23, is expected to receive a cortisone shot in hopes of hastening the recovery process. He is batting .218 with four homers, 20 RBIs and five stolen bases in 90 games this season.

LHP Robbie Ray will look to snap a three-start losing streak when he takes the mound for the Diamondbacks on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Mets at Citi Field. Ray took the defeat last Tuesday, when he gave up six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out nine over six innings as the Diamondbacks fell to the Washington Nationals 10-4. He has a 7.02 ERA over his last three starts despite striking out 30 and walking just five in 16 2/3 innings. This will be Ray's second career start against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision on June 4, 2015, when he threw five scoreless innings in the Diamondbacks' 6-2 loss.

RHP Zack Greinke was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday and earned the win after allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings as the Diamondbacks beat the Mets 5-3. Greinke was pinch-hit for in the seventh with the Diamondbacks down 3-2 but was spared the loss during a three-run rally. It was the first start for Greinke since June 28, when he suffered a left oblique strain while batting during a start against the Philadelphia Phillies. He is 11-3 with a 3.67 ERA in 18 starts this season.