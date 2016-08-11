Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Yasmany Tomas (stiff neck) missed his second straight game Wednesday night, when the Diamondbacks edged the Mets 3-2 in 12 innings. Tomas has been battling a stiff neck since Monday, when he spent the Diamondbacks' off day watching the Olympics in his hotel room. His availability for Thursday's series finale is unknown. Tomas is batting .272 with 21 homers and 48 RBIs in 96 games this season.

OF A.J. Pollock (broken right elbow) went 0-for-2 Wednesday night for Class A Visalia. Pollock played center field for the first time since beginning a rehab assignment last week with the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate. He served as the designated hitter in his two games in the Arizona League and in his Visalia debut on Tuesday. Pollock is 5-for-11 with a homer and two RBIs in his four rehab games. He was expected to miss the season after being injured in an exhibition game April 1, but he likely will return to the Diamondbacks no later than Sept. 1, when rosters expand.

RHP Braden Shipley will make his fourth major league start Thursday afternoon when he takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in the finale of a three-game series against the Mets at Citi Field. Shipley did not factor into the decision in his most recent start last Friday, when he allowed two runs on four hits and six walks while striking out two over six innings in the Diamondbacks' 3-2, 11-inning win over the Brewers. He has pitched into the sixth inning in all three starts since being recalled from Triple-A Reno on July 25. This will be Shipley's first appearance against the Mets.

LHP Robbie Ray didn't factor into the decision despite producing one of his best starts of the season Wednesday night, when he allowed just three hits and no walks while striking out four over seven shutout innings in the Diamondbacks' 3-2, 12-inning win over the Mets. Ray, who pitched at least seven innings for just the third time in his past 11 starts, retired the first 10 batters he faced Wednesday and was in line for the win until RHP Jake Barrett gave up a two-run homer to PH Kelly Johnson in the bottom of the ninth. It was the fourth time in 52 career starts Ray threw at least seven shutout innings. In 23 starts this season, he is 5-11 with a 4.57 ERA and 156 strikeouts over 128 innings.

LHP Andrew Chafin (left shoulder tendinitis) continued his rehab stint with Class A Visalia on Tuesday, when he threw a scoreless inning. He has thrown five shutout innings over five appearances for Visalia and the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate dating back to Aug. 1. Chafin, who was placed on the disabled list on July 6, is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in 32 games this season for the Diamondbacks.