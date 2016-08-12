Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Yasmany Tomas (stiff neck) missed his third straight game Thursday, when the Diamondbacks routed the Mets 9-0. Tomas has not played since Sunday because of a stiff neck he developed while watching the Olympics in his hotel bed during Monday's off-day. Manager Chip Hale said the Diamondbacks were not yet overly concerned about Tomas but that he would likely undergo testing if he is still not healthy when the club returns home Monday. Tomas is hitting .272 with 21 homers and 48 RBIs in 96 games this season.

LHP Patrick Corbin (4-11, 5.37 ERA) looks to earn his first win in almost two months when he takes the mound for Arizona on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Corbin took the loss in his most recent start Saturday, when he gave up four runs on eight hits and five walks while striking out five over five innings as the Diamondbacks fell to the Milwaukee Brewers 15-6. Since recording his most recent victory June 21, Corbin is 0-5 with a 7.09 ERA in eight starts, a stretch in which his ERA has risen from 4.63 to a season-high 5.37. Corbin took the defeat in his lone previous start against the Red Sox on Aug. 3, 2013, when he gave up three runs over six innings in a 5-2 loss at Fenway Park.

RHP Braden Shipley had his best start as a major leaguer Thursday afternoon, when he earned the win after allowing three hits and one walk while striking out seven over seven shutout innings as the Diamondbacks routed the Mets 9-0. Shipley, who pitched beyond the sixth inning for the first time in four career starts, also helped himself at the plate in the fourth inning, when he delivered an RBI single to cap a three-run outburst before stealing second base for his first steal as a professional. He is now 2-1 with a 2.96 ERA since debuting with the Diamondbacks on July 25.

OF David Peralta (right wrist) underwent season-ending surgery Thursday morning. The Diamondbacks described the surgery as the stabilizing of a tendon in Peralta's right wrist. Peralta was injured while crashing into the right field wall during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers last Friday. Manager Chip Hale said Peralta should be ready for spring training next year. The surgery closes out an injury-plagued season for Peralta, who took three trips to the disabled list because wrist and back issues. He batted .251 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 48 games.

LHP Andrew Chafin (left shoulder tendinitis) made his sixth rehab appearance Wednesday, when he threw a scoreless inning for Single-A Visalia. Chafin has not allowed a run in five innings between Visalia and the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate. He pitched on back-to-back days Tuesday and Wednesday for the first time. Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said Thursday he hopes Chafin can return to the major leagues during the club's next homestand, which begins Tuesday. Chafin, who has been on the disabled list since July 6, is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in 32 games this season.