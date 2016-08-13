Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF Yasmany Tomas (neck) missed his fifth straight game, but the hope is he can return to the lineup Saturday night.

RHP Archie Bradley, who came within an out of qualifying for a victory in his last start, faces Boston in Saturday night's second game of the three-game series. After allowing 12 hits and eight runs -- seven earned -- in 3 1/3 innings at Washington, Bradley threw a career-high 116 pitches in his 4 2/3 against the Milwaukee Brewers. He has just one win in his last nine starts.

C Welington Castillo was transferred from the paternity to the bereavement list due to complications from the birth of his second child. "We're all just thinking about him and we'll see him on Monday, but hoping everything will be OK," Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. During the game, Castillo tweeted a positive picture with his two children.

C Tuffy Gosewisch, who Thursday became the second Arizona catcher with a homer and triple in the same game, hit a solo homer off David Price Friday. He has four RBIs in the last four games.

LHP Rubby De La Rosa (elbow) had a setback due to forearm tightness and was slated for an MRI exam. He hasn't pitched since May 25.

1B Paul Goldschmidt, serving as the designated hitter in an American League park, had a first-inning single, the 796th hit of his career -- breaking a tie with Miguel Montero for third place on the club's all-time list.

LHP Patrick Corbin, who came into Friday night's game 0-5 with three no-decisions in his last eight starts, was staked to an early 2-0 lead but was gone before the end of the second inning. He allowed a pair of three-run homers to Hanley Ramirez that led to his 12th loss in 16 decisions this season. His spot in the rotation is a situation that will be addressed by manager Chip Hale, who thought, "His stuff was better tonight. The results weren't. So we'll have to evaluate what's going on."

SS Chris Owings had two hits and is 17-for--his-last-52 (.327). He is hitting .300 in his last 13 road games.

LF Rickie Weeks continued his hot hitting with a two-run homer in the first and a single in the fourth. In his last 22 starts, the veteran is 26-for-78 (.333) with six homers, 14 RBIs and 12 runs scored.