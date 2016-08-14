Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LF Yasmany Tomas was back in the Arizona lineup after missing four starts with neck stiffness.

LF Yasmany Tomas returned to the lineup after missing four games with neck stiffness. He went 0-for-4 and was one of three Diamondbacks to strike out with the bases loaded against former teammate Brad Ziegler in the eighth inning.

RHP Archie Bradley gave up home runs in the fifth and sixth innings and was charged with all six runs -- four earned thanks to a dropped pop fly -- in 5 1/3 innings to drop to 4-8. He has one win since June 19. "He threw the ball well," said manager Chip Hale. "His fastball had a lot of life. You saw him get a lot of groundballs. Guys were not able to square him up. Just obviously a couple of pitches later on that just were too much in the middle."

RHP Rubby De La Rosa (elbow) underwent a recent MRI exam and the Diamondbacks will send the results to Dr. James Andrews for further evaluation. De La Rosa hasn't pitched since late May.

RHP Zack Greinke will make his second start since coming off the disabled list (oblique) when he faces the Red Sox in Sunday's series finale. Greinke, 11-3 this season and 30-6 the past two years, has won nine of his last 10, the only loss coming when he gave up a run in two innings before leaving the game and going on the disabled list June 24.

CF Michael Bourn had his 17th multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and run scored and also leading a double steal in the fourth inning. He has reached base in 22 of his last 24 starts. The steal was his 337th, fourth most in MLB since 2007.