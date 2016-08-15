Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley was moved into the starting rotation after LHP Patrick Corbin was demoted to the bullpen, Arizona manager Chip Hale announced Sunday. Godley (3-2, 5.24 ERA) is 7-3 with a 4.41 ERA in 12 career starts, opposed to 1-0 with a 4.00 ERA in 10 relief appearances. The right-hander was nearly forced into action Sunday, as he was warming in the bullpen in the second inning following a shaky 1 2/3-inning start from Zack Greinke.

C Welington Castillo (bereavement list) is expected to return to the Diamondbacks on Monday in Arizona. Castillo was placed on paternity leave Aug. 9, but was moved to bereavement leave after his wife, Kissalry, experienced complications with the birth of their second child. Castillo is batting .254/.306/.430 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs in 80 games.

LHP Patrick Corbin was moved to the bullpen and replaced by RHP Zack Godley in the starting rotation, Arizona manager Chip Hale announced Sunday. Corbin (4-12, 5.58 ERA) allowed eight runs (four earned) on nine hits in just 1 2/3 innings in Friday's 9-4 loss at Boston. The southpaw had allowed four-plus runs in nine consecutive starts dating back to June 26.

LHP Robbie Ray hopes to duplicate his last outing against the Mets in Monday's series opener against New York at home. Ray tossed seven scoreless innings last Wednesday at New York, allowing just three hits with no walks and four strikeouts, yet he emerged without a decision. The 24-year-old southpaw is winless in two career starts against the Mets, but hasn't allowed a run over 12 innings. Jay Bruce is 3-for-9 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and two strikeouts versus Ray while Jose Reyes is 2-for-5 with an RBI, a walk and a strikeout.

LHP Andrew Chafin (left shoulder tendinitis) paused his rehab assignment after tweaking his hamstring and has returned to Arizona. Chafin, on the 15-day disabled list since July 6, is 1-0 and hasn't allowed a run over five innings in five minor league relief appearances since Aug. 1. Chafin is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in 32 relief outings with the Diamondbacks this season.

RHP Zack Greinke was yanked after 1 2/3 innings Sunday after allowing nine runs on 10 hits -- including three homers, two to Boston RF Mookie Betts -- with three strikeouts. "It just seemed like my stuff was really flat today," said Greinke, who had won eight straight decisions before Sunday's debacle. "Try to find answers for why (it was a) bad outing or just throw it away. Just hope you get stuff a little sharper for next game." Greinke fell to 11-4 with a 3.52 ERA over 19 starts in 2016.