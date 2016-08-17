Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C Oscar Hernandez, recalled from Double-A Mobile last week, was optioned back to Mobile on Monday when C Welington Castillo returned from paternity leave. Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a home run in two games for Arizona.

C Welington Castillo tied a career high with four hits, drove in two runs and had two of the Diamondbacks' seven doubles in their 10-6 victory over the Mets on Monday, his first day back from the paternity/bereavement list. Castillo was scheduled to miss just three games early last week, but he also missed the weekend series in Boston when his wife had some since-resolved issues with the delivery. Mother and baby are doing well. "My mind felt free," Castillo said. "I have the baby at home, my wife, too. They're both healthy, so I'm just here to do what I love to do. You worry about your wife, is anything bad going to happen? The baby was too big. Now I'm (good) and I'm going to do everything I can do to help my team win."

LHP Patrick Corbin was removed from the rotation after giving up eight runs (four earned) and nine hits in 1 2/3 innings of a 10-4 loss at Boston on Friday. Corbin, 4-12 with a 5.58 ERA, leads the NL in losses and earned runs (82). "We'll just try to get him better," manager Chip Hale said. "He will work ... to tighten up his breaking stuff and location has been a big deal for him. Middle and up has hurt him. Repeating your delivery, which we do with everybody, and hopefully be back starting a week, two weeks, September. We'd like to see him back in the rotation." RHP Zack Godley will take that spot in the rotation and will start Wednesday in the final game of a three-game series against the Mets.

OF Mitch Haniger was selected from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. Haniger was in the lineup in left field, batting seventh, to mark his major league debut.

C/OF Chris Herrmann (right hamstring strain) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Monday, going 1-for-3. He has been on the disabled list since July 17.

LHP Edwin Escobar was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Monday for his third stint with the D-backs when LHP Adam Loewen was designated for assignment. Escobar was 6-3 with a 4.25 ERA in 17 starts at Reno this season. He could serve as a long man in the near term, manager Chip Hale said.

LHP Andrew Chafin (left shoulder tendinitis) had his rehab assignment at Class A Visalia interrupted when he tweaked his groin late last week. He made four hitless, scoreless appearances for the Oaks before being shut down after an Aug. 10 outing. He was placed on the disabled list July 6 due to shoulder soreness.

LHP Adam Loewen was designated for assignment Monday after pitching in three of the past five games and five of the past nine. He gave up five runs in one-third of an inning a 16-2 loss at Boston on Sunday, giving up three hits, including Red Sox CF Mookie Betts' third homer of the game in the fifth inning. "It's unfortunate, because we really like what Adam brings to our bullpen," manager Chip Hale said. Loewen was 1-0 with a 15.00 ERA in eight appearances since his contract was purchased from Triple-A Reno on July 30. "Hopefully we can re-sign him," Hale said.