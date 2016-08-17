FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
August 18, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Yasmany Tomas experienced both good and bad Tuesday, hitting his 23rd home run of the season but also committing an error during the Mets' four-run fifth inning. The miscue was Tomas' fourth of the season.

OF Socrates Brito was optioned to Triple-A Reno before Tuesday's game. In 19 games, Brito hit .185 with two homers, five RBIs and 16 strikeouts in 54 at-bats.

OF Mitch Haniger was selected from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. Haniger was in the lineup in left field, batting seventh, to mark his major league debut.

LF Mitch Haniger had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno prior to Tuesday's game and made his major league debut in left field, batting seventh. Haniger made the most of the opportunity, hitting a two-run triple in the sixth inning for his first career hit and adding an RBI double in the seventh. Haniger, who became the first player in Diamondbacks history to record a triple for his first-ever hit, was batting .325 with 24 homers and 86 RBIs in 119 combined games at Reno and Double-A Mobile.

RHP Braden Shipley cruised through early innings only to run into trouble from which he couldn't escape. After limiting the Mets to two hits and a walk over the first four innings, he allowed four runs -- three earned -- on five hits in the fifth, including a two-run homer by RHP Noah Syndergaard. Shipley lasted three batters into the sixth, during which he gave up a home run to Kelly Johnson and two more hits. Shipley surrendered seven runs, six earned, on 10 hits over five-plus innings. He walked one without a strikeout. "The second or third time through the order, they were recognizing what I was throwing for strikes and picking a pitch to sit on," Shipley said. "You go three times through the lineup and guys are going to recognize the pitches better."

