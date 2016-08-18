Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Yasmany Tomas homered twice for his seventh multi-homer game of the season and now leads the Diamondbacks with 25. Tomas has homered in three straight games, the second such streak he has posted this season. Tomas has hit safely in 16 of his past 18 starts, including 12 home runs in 76-plus at-bats. Eight of Tomas' past 13 hits have been homers.

RHP Zack Godley pitched a career-best 7 1/3 innings on Wednesday in his first start since Aug. 3. Godley gave up four runs and four hits with two walks and four strikeouts for his first win since July 24. Only four Mets reached scoring position after the first inning, and during one stretch between the first and fifth innings he retired 15 of 16 hitters. "Zack had really good stuff tonight," Arizona manager Chip Hale said. "The ball was moving all over the place. They weren't squaring many balls off of him."

RHP Rubby De La Rosa will start rehabbing his ailing right elbow beginning this weekend. Dr. James Andrews reviewed the MRI on De La Rosa's elbow and recommended a rehab program rather than surgery. The hope is that De La Rosa, out since May 26 with inflammation in his right elbow, can return to the Diamondbacks in September in at least a relief capacity.

LF Rickie Weeks homered twice -- a two-run shot in the fourth inning and and a three-run homer in the fifth -- for his eighth career two-homer game and first since June 25, 2013, against the Cubs as a member of the Brewers. Weeks got the start when Arizona manager Chip Hale elected to sit left-handed OF Michael Bourn against left-handed Mets starter Jonathon Niese. "I'm a ballplayer," Weeks said. "Whenever they see fir to put me in, I'm ready to play."