Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF A.J. Pollock's return to the Diamondbacks has been delayed again. Pollock, who has been out all season following elbow surgery in the spring, tweaked his back driving from Southern California to the start of a rehab assignment in Visalia and missed a day. He is expected to play for Class A Visalia on Friday night before joining Triple-A Reno.

C Welington Castillo is 10-for-18 in a five-game hitting streak. He went 3-for-5 Thursday night in his eighth game this season with three or more hits.

2B Jean Segura is hitting .377 (20-for-53) over his past 12 games. His 11 extra-base hits during the run includes a game-tying, two-run homer Thursday at San Diego. His 11 homers are one shy of his career high set in 2013 and equal his total for the 2014 and 2015 seasons combined. He has reached base in 15 of his past 24 plate appearances while leading off a game (12-for-21 with three walks).

C Chris Herrmann, who is on the disabled list due to a strained right hamstring, has had his rehab assignment slowed down. His hamstring is being re-evaluated before he continues.

LHP Andrew Chafin has been backed off his rehab assignment with Class A Visalia due to groin and shoulder soreness. He was near the end of his assignment when he sustained a groin injury. He then apparently tweaked his shoulder while trying to pitch through the groin injury.

LHP Adam Loewen, designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Monday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Loewen was 1-0 with a 15.00 ERA in eight appearances after his contract was purchased from Reno on July 30.