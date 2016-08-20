FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF A.J. Pollock has had his rehab assignment moved from Class A Visalia to Triple-A Reno. He is expected to start playing for Reno on Saturday.

1B Paul Goldschmidt was 1-for-3 on Friday night and drew walks (two intentional) in his final three plate appearances. Goldschmidt has hit safely in nine straight games against the Padres (12-for-31) with five doubles, a homer and seven RBIs.

2B Jean Segura was 5-for-6 Friday night with a tiebreaking two-run single and a RBI. His first-inning single was his National League-leading 40th first-inning hit of the season. He has reached base 16 of the last 25 times he has led off a game, going 13-for-22 (.591) with three walks. His five hits on Friday were one shy of his career high.

RHP Zack Greinke finished Friday's outing just five strikeouts shy of 2,000. He is 8-1 in his last 12 starts and 11-2 in his last 18 with a 3.71 ERA. Although he didn't get a decision on Friday, he is 6-1 on the road this season with a 3.41 ERA and is 7-1 in 15 career starts against the Padres with a 1.96 ERA.

