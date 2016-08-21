Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Hudson got out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the eighth inning on Saturday night. As a reliever, he has twice inherited a bases-loaded, no-out situation. And he didn't allow a run either time. The first was May 20 in St. Louis.

C Welington Castillo was 2-for-3 on Saturday to extend his hitting streak to seven straight games (13-for-27). That equals the second-longest streak of his career. His longest is an eight-game hitting streak in 2015.

SS Nick Ahmed will have surgery to remove an impingement in his right hip, ending his 2016 season.

RHP Robbie Ray on Saturday night allowed one run with 13 strikeouts in seven innings. He became only the third Diamondbacks to allow one hit of less with 13 or more strikeouts and the first since Randy Johnson's perfect game on May 18, 2004, at Atlanta.

LF Rickie Weeks Jr. left Saturday night's game in the sixth inning after suffering a mild right ankle sprain while sliding into second in an unsuccessful attempt to break up a double play.