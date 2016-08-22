FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
August 23, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Paul Goldschmidt singled in the third inning Sunday to extend his streak of reaching base against the Padres to 12 straight games. He is hitting .325 (13-for-40) with five doubles, a home run, seven RBIs and 13 walks for a .491 on-base percentage in that span. Over his past 28 games, Goldschmidt is hitting. 327 (33-for-101) with two home runs, 12 RBIs, 26 walks and a .465 on-base percentage.

RHP Braden Shipley faced the Padres for the first time Sunday, though he faced San Diego rookie OFs Alex Dickerson (who homered) and Patrick Kivlehan (a single and a walk in two plate appearances) earlier in the season in the Pacific Coast League. Shipley took the loss, allowing seven runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

2B Phil Gosselin went 1-for-4 Sunday at San Diego and scored the Diamondbacks' lone run. He is hitting .309 (17-for-55) over his past 27 games.

CF Michael Bourn went 1-for-4 Sunday at San Diego. He has hit safely in eight of his past 10 games, going 12-for-39 (.308). He has reached base in 27 of his past 29 starts.

