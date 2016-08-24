Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF Yasmany Tomas tied a franchise record with homers in four consecutive home games when he hit a two-out, two-run homer in the third inning Monday. He joined Jay Bell, Troy Glaus and Mark Reynolds in that category. Tomas has 13 homers in his past 22 starts, and nine of his past 16 hits are homers. He also drew a walk by staying away from a 3-2 breaking ball with two outs and two on in the seventh inning, setting up C Welington Castillo's go-ahead, three-run double. "I think that was as impressive as his home run," Arizona manager Chip Hale said. "When you can draw a walk when a guy is pitching you tough ... he didn't give in as a hitter and swing at a pitcher's pitch. That kept the line moving. He's really matured."

CF A.J. Pollock (elbow) could be activated from the disabled list Wednesday or Thursday, manager Chip Hale said, provided there are no setbacks in his final few rehab games. Pollock's 20-game minor league rehab assignment ends Wednesday. He has missed the season after sustaining a re-fracture of his right elbow days before the season opener. "He just looks free and easy," Hale said after watching a video of Pollock at Triple-A Reno. "I saw him steal a base, run a ball down in the gap. Swinging, he's been fine the whole time." Pollock also has been able to throw without incident, Hale said.

RHP Shelby Miller appears close to returning to the majors after another quality start at Triple-A Reno on Saturday. "We've talked about him," Arizona manager Chip Hale said. "He's doing a great job down there. I can't really tell you if it's going to be imminent or how long, but we are really thinking about him coming back soon." Miller, optioned to Reno at the All-Star break, is 5-1 with a 3.52 ERA in seven Triple-A starts, five of them quality starts. He has 31 strikeouts and three walks in 28 1/3 innings in his past four starts. Miller was 2-9 with a 7.14 ERA in 14 starts with the D-backs, giving up 13 homers in 69 1/3 innings.

LHP Robbie Ray was named the NL Pitcher of the Week for his performances last week, when he was 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 12 innings. Ray had a career-high 13 strikeouts in a 2-1 victory over San Diego on Saturday, when he gave up one hit and one walk. He struck out the side in the second and fourth innings.

3B Jake Lamb has struggled at the plate since Aug. 9, getting two hits in his past 46 at-bats while starting in 12 of Arizona's 13 games. He was bothered by a wrist injury earlier, but manager Chip Hale said the wrist is not an issue. Lamb has two singles, three RBIs and 19 strikeouts in that stretch, and his batting average has fallen to .262, the lowest it has been since the first week of the season.