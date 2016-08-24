Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF Yasmany Tomas was removed because of mid-back tightness in the eighth inning, but the Diamondbacks did not seem worried. "He said it was bothering him batting, running and throwing, so we had to get him out of the game," manager Chip Hale said. "The trainers aren't concerned. The doctors aren't." Tomas is not expected to miss more than one game, if that. His two-run single in the third inning was the first hit for Arizona. He has hit safely in 20 of his past 23 starts.

CF A.J. Pollock is expected to be activated Friday, manager Chip Hale said, and he will get plenty of time the rest of the season. Pollock was fourth in NL in WAR (7.4) last season but has missed this season with a fractured elbow incurred three days before the start of the season.

CF A.J. Pollock (elbow) will be activated from the disabled list "probably Friday," and when he returns he will play, manager Chip Hale said. "When we activate him he will be in the lineup for sure," Hale said. "If it's Friday, he will be in there Friday. It will be great. He's been doing everything you would expect A.J. to do." Pollock is 5-for-13 (.385) with three doubles, four RBIs and a stolen base in three rehab games at Triple-A Reno, and his 20-day rehab assignment concludes Wednesday. The major league at-bats will be beneficial as the team looks to 2017. "It's hard to be a baseball player, or any athlete, and miss a whole season of your sport," Hale said. "He has plenty of games to play." Pollock could hit second or third, ahead of 1B Paul Goldschmidt, Hale said.

RHP Shelby Miller will make his next start Thursday, manager Chip Hale said, but the Diamondbacks have not decided whether that it will with Triple-A Reno or with the major league team. "We're still discussing what we're going to do," Hale said. "He has pitched well, and he's done the things that we have asked. He just has to keep pitching, whether it is there or here." LHP Robbie Ray is scheduled to pitch for Arizona on Thursday, but the D-backs could push Ray back a day as he approaches a career high in innings. Miller is 5-1 with a 3.52 ERA in seven Triple-A starts.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa (elbow) threw a side session Monday, manager Chip Hale said, and after another side session later in the week, he will pitch an inning in a rookie-level Arizona League game, possibly Tuesday. De La Rosa was shut down in late May with elbow soreness. Surgery was not required, but he was shut down again in August when the soreness recurred. "We'll build him up with games in the minors, and then we'll have to build him up here," Hale said. The D-backs have set a 70-pitch limit on him for the rest of the year. The D-backs still consider De La Rosa a starter, and barring further setbacks expect him to enter the 2017 season as such, but Hale said there have been talks about using him out of the bullpen to protect his elbow.

C Chris Herrmann (hamstring) caught two bullpen sessions Monday and is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Thursday after experiencing a slight setback in a previously scheduled rehab assignment. "Hopefully this time around it'll be ready to go," Herrmann said. "I didn't think it was going to take this long at all. I want to be out on the field, but it is one of those safety precautions we are taking to make sure it is 100 percent. My legs are an important part of my game." Herrmann has not played since the weekend after the All-Star break. He is expected to rejoin the team after rosters expand Sept. 1.

3B Jake Lamb was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs after being dropped to sixth in the batting order against Atlanta RHP Rob Whalen. Lamb, who usually hits cleanup against righties, entered in a 2-for-46 (.043) slide. He did some early work with hitting coaches Dave Magadan and Mark Grace. "I think his timing is just a little off," manager Chip Hale said pregame. "His swing, with the long limbs he has ... guys with long limbs like that, their timing has to be on. Maybe pitchers are throwing him off with their timing."