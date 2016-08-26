Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LF/RF Yasmany Tomas was held out of the game Wednesday due to mid-back stiffness. He felt tightness during Tuesday's game and was replaced by LF Brandon Drury on defense in the top of the eighth inning. "He feels much better today," manager Chip Hale said Wednesday. "We'll let them do some work on him, and hopefully get him back in the starting lineup tomorrow."

RHP Shelby Miller will start for Triple-A Reno on Thursday, and his start after that could some in the major leagues, manager Chip Hale seemed to indicate in his pregame briefing Wednesday. "We have a plan," Hale said. "We want to see him one more time down there." Miller was optioned to Reno after the All-Star break and is 5-1 with a 3.52 ERA in seven starts since, five quality starts. He has 31 strikeouts and three walks in 28 1/3 innings in his past four outings, all quality starts.

1B Paul Goldschmidt had a homer and a stolen base, giving him 20 of each. He is the third first baseman since 1974 to have back-to-back 20/20 years. Houston's Jeff Bagwell (1996-97) and San Diego's Ryan Klesko (2000-01) also did it.

LHP Andrew Chafin (left shoulder tendinitis) felt no ill effects from a side session Tuesday, manager Chip Hale said, and is to throw another side session Friday before possibly being sent out on a rehab assignment, although the minor league season is nearing a close. Chafin has been on the disabled list since July 6.

CF Michael Bourn had four hits including two triples and is 7-for-15 in the first three games of the series against Atlanta, which released him late in spring training. Bourn's two triples gave the Diamondbacks 50 for the season, a team record. They had 48 triples last year.