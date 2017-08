LHP Steve Hathaway was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday when Arizona added fresh bullpen arms after making 15 relief appearances in the first three games of the Atlanta series. Hathaway, who had pitched in four of the last five games, was 0-0 with a 5.79 ERA in 14 appearances covering 9 1-3 innings. He was used primarily as a left-hander specialist, and lefties were 9-for-23 (.391) with a homer and two doubles against him.