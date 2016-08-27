Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF Yasmany Tomas returned to the lineup after missing two starts with mid-back soreness.

RF Yasmany Tomas was 0-for-4 walk with a walk in his return to the starting lineup after missing two starts with mid-back stiffness but made his mark on defense. He made a running catch in right-center field with runners on second and third and one out in the 10th inning. While the first runner scored for a 3-2 lead, Tomas threw the second runner out at third base to end the inning. "Tomas probably made the play of the game to keep it at one run," Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Since July 24, Tomas leads the majors with a .765 slugging percentage and is tied for the major league lead with 13 homers. He has nine homers in August at Chase Field, the franchise record for a month at home. Toronto SS Troy Tulowitzki was the last player to hit 10 homers in a month at home when he did it for Colorado in September 2010.

CF A.J. Pollock was 0-for-5 with an RBI groundout in his return to the team Friday, the first time has played since re-fracturing his right elbow on a play at the plate three days before the start of the regular season. "It's like opening day for me," Pollock said. "You have to get all of the first stuff out of the way. It was good to be out there." Pollock received nice ovations when he batted, and he made a stretching catch to take extra bases away from Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips on a long fly to right-center field.

OF Mitch Haniger was optioned to Triple-A Reno to make room on the 25-man roster for CF A.J. Pollock, activated Friday. Haniger slashed .237/.302/.342 in 10 games after being recalled Aug. 16 when OF Socrates Brito was optioned. Haniger will return when the minor league season is over, manager Chip Hale said. "Smart ballplayer. At-bats were good, and he's going to get better and better as he sees more big league pitching. Never intimidated. The classic winning ball player that we are looking for."

SS Nick Ahmed (hip) underwent what the Diamondbacks called successful arthroscopic surgery for an impingement in his right hip Thursday, manager Chip Hale said. "The doctor felt like after they did it he was glad they did it, and he should be able to recover and be ready" for spring training, Hale said. Ahmed rode a stationary bike immediately after the surgery, Hale said, part of the recovery process.

OF David Peralta (wrist) was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list Friday to make room for OF A.J. Pollock (elbow) on the 40-man roster. Peralta was not expected to return this season, and the move to the 60-day DL effectively ends his season because he was placed on the disabled list Aug. 7.