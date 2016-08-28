Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Vicente Campos gave up three runs (two earned) in 5 2/3 innings in his major league debut Saturday, entering in the third inning after Arizona had fallen into a 9-0 hole behind starter Zack Godley. Campos gave up two solo homers among his four hits, struck out four and walked two. "I tried to get ahead of the hitters early," Campos said. "I tried to be in the strike zone and get the first out every inning." Campos, who was acquired from the Yankees for RHP Tyler Clippard at the trade deadline, was 1-2 with four starts at Double-A Mobile before being recalled Thursday. He was 10-5 with a 3.26 ERA at four minor league levels this season, three with the Yankees.

RHP Zack Godley could be the odd man out in the starting rotation when RHP Shelby Miller returns from Triple-A Reno, a move that could come Wednesday. Godley gave up nine runs and nine hits in two innings on Saturday when he surrendered three homers, two to Cincinnati RF Scott Schebler and one to 1B Joe Votto. After going a career-long 7 1/3 innings in a victory over the New York Mets on Aug. 17, Godley has given up 16 runs and 18 hits in his last five innings over two starts. His ERA jumped to 6.71.

CF A.J. Pollock was 0-for-3 on Saturday in his second game back after missing almost 21 weeks with a fractured right elbow and is 0-for-8 in his first two games. "It's like opening day for me," Pollock said. "You have to get all the first stuff out of the way. I just didn't really recognize the spin (on the breaking pitches) too much. It will naturally just get better and better."

2B Jean Segura, who walked in the first inning, was replaced by 2B Brandon Drury in the top of the third inning because of illness after Cincinnati had taken a 9-0 lead. Segura led the National League with 512 at-bats and 162 hits entering the game while playing in 122 of Arizona's 130 games. He is hitting .366 with 10 doubles, a triple, three homers and eight RBIs in the last 11 games.

LHP Edwin Escobar posted his first major league victory Friday, when he pitched out of a two-out, two-on situation in the top of the 11th and Arizona scored in the last of the inning for a 4-3 victory. "It's a dream come true right there, the first big league win," Escobar said. "It's one of the biggest things in my life." Escobar, obtained off waivers from Boston on April 29, has spent most of the season in the Triple-A Reno starting rotation, but manager Chip Hale said he would like to look at Escobar in a situational role. "I like both, but right now I lie relieving more," Escobar said.