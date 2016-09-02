FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 3, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Rubby De La Rosa (elbow) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Visalia. He pitched one inning Thursday and struck out two. De La Rosa was shut down in late May with elbow soreness then again in August when the soreness recurred. The D-backs have set a 70-pitch limit on him for the rest of the year.

LHP Andrew Chafin (left shoulder tendinitis) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Reno. He pitched two-thirds of an inning Thursday and was charged with the loss after giving up two runs on three hits. Chafin has been on the disabled list since July 6.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
