Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Rubby De La Rosa (elbow) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Visalia. He pitched one inning Thursday and struck out two. De La Rosa was shut down in late May with elbow soreness then again in August when the soreness recurred. The D-backs have set a 70-pitch limit on him for the rest of the year.

LHP Andrew Chafin (left shoulder tendinitis) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Reno. He pitched two-thirds of an inning Thursday and was charged with the loss after giving up two runs on three hits. Chafin has been on the disabled list since July 6.