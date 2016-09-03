Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Socrates Brito was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday and will be in the lineup Saturday.

OF Socrates Brito was recalled from Triple-A Reno to begin his fourth stint with the Diamondbacks this season. In 73 games at Reno, Brito hit .294 with 10 doubles, eight triples, six homers and 39 RBI. Brito fills the roster spot of OF Michael Bourn, whom the Diamondbacks traded to Baltimore on Wednesday for a minor league outfielder. Brito suffered a fractured right big toe when he fouled a ball off his foot on?June 23during Arizona's last visit to Coors Field.

CF A.J. Pollock went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in the sixth that put the Diamondbacks ahead 7-6. It was the first homer of the season for Pollock, who made his 2016 debut Aug. 26 after fracturing his right elbow in the waning days of spring training. Pollock is hitting .304 (7-for-23) since returning from the 60-day disabled list with one homer, three RBI, five runs scored and four walks.

1B Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-5 with a double and has reached base in 49 consecutive games against the Rockies, more than any player. Mike Piazza had reached base in 48 straight games against the Rockies from July 1, 1998-Sept. 13, 1999. Goldschmidt's 49 base on-streak is also an Arizona record against any opponent.

LHP Robbie Ray held the Rockies hitless for 3 2/3 innings and gave up six straight singles to start the fifth before Carlos Gonzalez drove him from the game with a run-scoring double that gave the Rockies a 6-5 lead. Staked to a five-run lead, Ray, who had allowed four earned runs in 24 innings in his past four starts, gave up eight hits and six runs, five earned, in 4 1/3 innings. Ray entered the game with a 2.76 ERA in three previous starts at Coors Field, and his ERA there rose to 4.35 (10 earned runs, 20 2/3 innings).