Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

1B Paul Goldschmidt, who went 1-for-4 with a double and one RBI on Saturday, has reached base in a club-record 50 consecutive games against the Rockies. The old record was 48 consecutive games was set by Mike Piazza from July 1, 1998-Sept. 13, 1999. Goldschmidt's on-base streak is a Diamondbacks franchise record against any opponent and is the longest active streak in the majors against an opponent. In nine games at Coors Field this season, Goldschmidt is hitting .395 (15-for-38).

SS Chris Owings went 4-for-4 to extend his hitting streak at Coors Field to 10 games. He is batting .487 (19-for-39) in that span. Owings tied his career high with four hits. His other four-hit game was May 28, 2014, against San Diego.

C/OF Chris Herrmann (strained left hamstring) went 0-for-4 on Friday night as the DH for Triple-A Reno, then went 1-for-3 with two walks and two RBIs while playing left field Saturday. He could catch for Reno on Sunday. Herrmann, who last played for the Diamondbacks on July 16, could be sent to short-season Class A Missoula to get at-bats in playoff games with that club. However, Arizona manager Chip Hale said Reno manager Phil Nevin texted Hale on Saturday and said Herrmann's timing is getting close to where it needs to be. Hale said he hoped Herrmann would be able to join the Diamondbacks in Los Angeles, where they open a series Monday.

1B/OF Kyle Jensen, 28, made his major league debut as a pinch hitter and flied out in the eighth after the Diamondbacks selected his contract from Triple-A Reno on Saturday. He hit .289 with 30 homers and 120 RBIs for Reno, leading the Pacific Coast League in the latter two categories. He was a minor league free agent after last season and signed with the Diamondbacks. Jensen spent the first six years of his career in the Miami organization before being traded after the 2014 season to the Dodgers and spending last year at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Arizona manager Chip Hale said, "It's great to be able to promote a guy like him, give him an opportunity. We'll see if we can get him a game or two at first, two or three out in the outfield and see what he looks like."