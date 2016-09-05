Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF Yasmani Tomas singled in the seventh and then left the game due to dizziness. Manager Chip Hale said Tomas had not eaten since 10 a.m. "He didn't want to come out," Hale said. "After the game, they said he was feeling better, so hopefully he'll be ready for tomorrow."

1B Paul Goldschmidt went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and a sacrifice fly. Batting in the ninth, with home plate in shadows, Goldschmidt took a third strike from Justin Miller on a 10-pitch at-bat, ending his on-base streak against the Rockies at 50 consecutive games. It was the longest such streak in Diamondbacks history and the longest ever by a Rockies opponent.

2B Jean Segura was back in the lineup and went 3-for-4 with one run scored and his 29th and 30th stolen bases after not playing Saturday due to illness. Manager Chip Hale said, "Segura was sick with an upset stomach yesterday. In the altitude, you worry about dehydration. He's had a little bit of a stomach bug the last couple days. He could have come in yesterday." Segura leads the National League with 170 hits and is 24-for-61 (.393) against the Rockies this year.

RF Kyle Jensen, a 28-year-old rookie who made his major league debut as a pinch hitter Saturday night and flied out, pinch ran for Yamani Tomas in the seventh and then stayed in the game. Jensen batted in the eighth and was hit with a pitch thrown by Carlos Estevez.