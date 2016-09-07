Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Matt Koch was recalled from Triple-A Reno.

RHP Matt Koch was called up from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. Koch has never pitched in a major league game. Koch was 6-6 with a 4.08 ERA in 21 starts at Reno and Double-A Mobile.

LHP Steve Hathaway, who was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, worked a one-third of an inning with a walk in Tuesday's contest at Dodger Stadium. He has no record with a 5.59 ERA in 15 games with the Diamondbacks. Hathaway was 2-3 with a 2.60 ERA in 41 games at Reno and Double-A Mobile.

CF A.J. Pollock hit his second home run in the first inning off Dodgers RHP Ross Stripling. It was the second homer for Pollock in 10 games since he was reinstated from the disabled list on Aug. 26.

RHP Shelby Miller (2-11) had another poor outing Tuesday against the Dodgers. He surrendered five runs (four earned) on 11 hits with two strikeouts and no walks in 4 1/3 innings. "I think they were pretty aggressive out of the first inning," Miller said after his shortest outing since May 1, when he lasted only 3 2/3 innings against the Rockies. "Obviously, I'm struggling with the loss a little bit. Just kind of tired of losing."

RHP Rubby De La Rosa (right elbow inflammation) struck out four and allowed a hit in two scoreless innings in a rehab start for Class A Visalia on Monday night. In three rehab appearances between the rookie-level Arizona League D-backs and Visalia, De La Rosa has allowed four runs in seven innings. De La Rosa, who was in the clubhouse Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, could pitch for Arizona during its weekend series against the Giants.

OF Mitch Haniger was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. Haniger is hitting .237 with six RBIs in 38 at-bats with Arizona this year. He hit .321 with 25 home runs and 94 RBIs at Reno and Double-A Mobile this season.

C Chris Herrmann (strained right hamstring) was reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday. Herrmann was batting .290 with six home runs and 28 RBIs when he sustained the injury.

RHP Dominic Leone was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. Leone (0-0, 7.52 ERA) has appeared in 20 games for Arizona this season. At Reno, he was 5-2 with 3.34 ERA in 33 games.

LF/1B Peter O'Brien was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. O'Brien is batting .123 with four home runs and eight RBIs in 67 at-bats with the Diamondbacks this season. He batted .254 with 24 homers and 75 RBIs for Reno.

LHP Andrew Chafin (left shoulder tendinitis) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday. Chafin allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings in two rehab appearances with Triple-A Reno last week. He is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in 32 appearances with Arizona this year.